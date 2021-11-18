DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $283,110.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.87 or 0.07091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,270.34 or 1.00079409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

