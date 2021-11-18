Desjardins Boosts Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $$2.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

