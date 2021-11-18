Desjardins Boosts Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $$2.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

