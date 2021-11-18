Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 8.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.37. 17,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 387,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 332.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 449,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $869.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.