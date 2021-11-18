Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $39.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.43.

Shares of EDR opened at 29.51 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

