Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $87.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBWI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Shares of BBWI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.20.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

