Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.23

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €56.23 ($66.15) and traded as high as €56.93 ($66.98). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €56.25 ($66.18), with a volume of 1,686,910 shares.

DPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.23.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

