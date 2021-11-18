Dev Protocol Price Hits $3.47 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $148,629.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00006134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $652.14 or 0.01154458 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

