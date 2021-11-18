DFSocial Gaming Hits One Day Volume of $55,365.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $55,365.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.04 or 0.07143943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.93 or 1.00028211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

