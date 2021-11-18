dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.37 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $17.37 million and $935,203.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,944,909 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.