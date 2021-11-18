Diageo’s (DEO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.
NYSE DEO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,637. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
