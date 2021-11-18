Diageo’s (DEO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,637. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

