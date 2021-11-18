Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $43,625.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $3.24 or 0.00005704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047976 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,644,402 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

