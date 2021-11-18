Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

DRNA stock traded up $16.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,640. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

