Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 297.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

