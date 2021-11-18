DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

