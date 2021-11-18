Digitex City Hits Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

