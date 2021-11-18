Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 600 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $801,692.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $108.27. 303,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.