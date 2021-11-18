DistX (DISTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,714.69

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. DistX has a market cap of $16,714.69 and $32,276.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DistX has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

