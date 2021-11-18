Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.01

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 11149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

