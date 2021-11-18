Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 106.98 ($1.40), with a volume of 5181697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.20 ($1.40).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1.17%.

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

