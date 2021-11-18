Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.84. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 169,976 shares traded.

DIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.75 million and a PE ratio of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0183 dividend. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.79%.

About Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

