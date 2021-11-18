DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the October 14th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DLH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DLH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

