DMScript Price Hits $0.0030 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $298,934.46 and approximately $3,663.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.04 or 0.07143943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.93 or 1.00028211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

