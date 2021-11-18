DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.43.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

