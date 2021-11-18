DNotes (NOTE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $64.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 68.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $16,418.38 and approximately $64.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DNotes has traded down 71.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

