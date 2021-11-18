Dogey-Inu Trading Up 105.9% This Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 105.9% higher against the dollar. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $12.54 million and $173,794.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 974,980,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 413,921,632,015,891 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.