Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE DLB opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

