Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.