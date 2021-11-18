Donald E. Saunders Sells 300 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CHE traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $500.74. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.41. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.