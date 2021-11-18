DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce $91.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $368.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $18.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

