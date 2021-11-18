DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in October

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 209,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

