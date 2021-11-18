Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,766 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.63% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVD opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

