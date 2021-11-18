DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Purchases $1,976,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,067. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.