Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $569.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 569.50 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 569.50 ($7.44), with a volume of 1185490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.