DREP Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006028 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

