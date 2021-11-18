DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to Overweight

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

DTM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 2,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

