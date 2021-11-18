Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.68 or 1.00370467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.07 or 0.06947040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

