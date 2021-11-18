Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Sells $39,484.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DUK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,785. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
