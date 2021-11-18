Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 119.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

