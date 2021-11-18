Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 5,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,809. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -166.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

