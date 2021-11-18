DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.38 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). 13,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 231,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of DWF Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The company has a market cap of £351.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

