Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dycom Industries stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

