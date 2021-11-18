e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.48 million and $132.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.36 or 0.00360174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,661 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,399 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

