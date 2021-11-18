EasyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $10.18 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $549,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00006761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00225053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010948 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

