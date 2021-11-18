easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.81

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.81 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 572.40 ($7.48), with a volume of 2370466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573.60 ($7.49).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 805.33 ($10.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,525.20.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

