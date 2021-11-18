Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Ebix has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ebix by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

