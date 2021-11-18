Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

