Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
