EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $184,177.09 and $273.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,020.16 or 0.99064933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00037378 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.53 or 0.00485469 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.