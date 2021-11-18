Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.16 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Edgeware has a market cap of $98.40 million and $5.16 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,539,371,024 coins and its circulating supply is 5,886,926,699 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

