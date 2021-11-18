EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.