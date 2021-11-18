Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $120,495.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00219344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.